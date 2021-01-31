file photo

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday expressed sadness over the demise of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Shahid Gondal.

Calling him a “selfless committed PTI worker”, the foreign minister said late Shahid Gondal stood by the party in challenging times.

A member of Insaf Lawyers Forum, Shahid Gondal breathed his last on Saturday due to the COVID-19 related complications.

“His contribution & memory will remain with us forever,” Qureshi said and prayed for peace of the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

