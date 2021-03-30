FM Qureshi, Kazakh counterpart agree to further cement cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi Tuesday agreed to optimally utilize the bilateral institutional mechanisms to promote practical cooperation.

It would be made particularly through the Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC), Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC), and Joint Working Groups (JWG) in relevant fields.

The meeting between the two sides was held on the sidelines of 9th Ministerial Conference of Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, a press release said.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional issues.

Foreign Minister Qureshi noted that there was immense potential to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields — including trade, aviation, railways and connectivity.

Highlighting that Pakistan provided the shortest route to Central Asian States through the Gwadar port, he invited Kazakhstan to utilise the opportunity for mutual benefits.

The importance of reinforcing road connectivity through QTTA (Quadrilateral Traffic in Transit Agreement) was also emphasized.

The foreign minister shared his perspective on the regional situation, particularly Pakistan’s positive contributions to the Afghan peace process.

He said that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan would give impetus to connectivity, leading to overall trade enhancement, facilitation of business travel, and people-to-people exchanges.

The two sides also affirmed their resolve to enhance mutual collaboration in the multi-lateral fora including the UN, SCO, ECO, and CICA and agreed to maintain close contact and advance bilateral cooperation in all areas of common interest.