MULTAN, Dec 01 (APP):Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi, condoled the demise of ex-speaker National Assembly, Sahibzada Farooq Ali Khan and former provincial minister, Syed Nazim Hussain Shah.

In a condolence message on Tuesday, the Foreign Minister (FM), Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he was heart broken over the death of former speaker and a seasoned politician.

He said services of both personalities would long be remembered

Mr Qureshi expressed his heart felt feeling to bereaved families and prayed to Allah Almighty for deceased forgiveness and their high pedestal in Jannah.