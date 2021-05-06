FM Qureshi condemns attack on Speaker of Maldives parliament

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday condemned the attack on Speaker of the Maldives’ parliament Mohamed Nasheed which left him injured.

“Strongly condemn the attack on Speaker of the Maldives Parliament Mohamed Nasheed this evening, Our thoughts and prayers are with Speaker Nasheed and we wish him and all others injured in the attack a speedy recovery,” the foreign minister said on Twitter.

Mohamed Nasheed was injured in a blast outside his family home in the capital Male and is currently receiving treatment at hospital, media reports said.

Nasheed had also served as the President of the Maldives from 2008 to 2012.