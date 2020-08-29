FM pays tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

MULTAN, Aug 29 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi paid rich tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and stated that he was a man of principle and always took stand for truth.

While addressing the 42th Hussiania Conference at Raza Hall here on Saturday,Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi lauded the regular conduct of Hussiania Conference.

He stated that islamic scholars from all school of thoughts used to join Hussainia Conference and it was good example of unity among muslim ummah.

He extolled unity and stated this sort of unity have vital importance to foil nefarious designs of the elements who want to fan sectarianism.

“Today, the whole world is presenting tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain, stated FM Qureshi. Hazrat Imam Hussain always stood for truth,he said.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi stated that people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) were also following teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain and were standing firmly against the Indian forces atrocities.

Although, Modi government tried to lure people by offering different perks but the innocent Kashmiris followed teachings of Shaheed-e-Karbala Hazrat Imam Hussain.

The people in IIOJ&K were faced with difficulties but their resolve was firm. They did not want to see towards Dehli but they wanted freedom.

The philosophy of Imam Hussain make people free from all fears and the Kashmiri people were struggling for their right of self determination, remarked Qureshi.

In IIOJ&K, there was ban on mourning processions, said Qureshi adding that mourners underwent baton charged and were also arrested by the Indian Forces.

Modi Government was violating the basic rights of the innocent Kashmiris.Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Hussainai conference should condemn brutalities of forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) through a resolution today.

About global pandemic outbreak in the country, he informed this year was different

from others as the COVID-19 had grabbed up the whole world in its clutches.

He said that according to analysis of medical experts, over 50,000 deaths and 1.5 to two million patients should have been affected with the virus in Pakistan till end of August.

However, 91 percent ventilators in the hospitals were lying vacant with the blessings of God. There is no rush in dedicated wards setup for the coronavirus in the hospitals.

He hailed Prime Minsiter Imran Khan smart lock down policy to overcome

the coronavirus. Qureshi said that as a Muslim it’s his firm believe that Almighty Allah has blessed Pakistan and that is why majalis and mourning processions in remembrance of

Hazrat Imam Hussain sacrifices in Qurbala were being conducted.

The coronavirus infection rate is falling in Pakistan . He however, urged the masses to take all preventive measures to avert from coronavirus.

The Foreign Minister prayed may Almighty Allah bless on the country especially on

Karachi as heavy rains created miseries for the people.

He said that Karachi was centre for mourning and Majalis.

The federal government will extend every type of cooperation and

resources for the betterment of the city.

Qureshi informed that planning for the betterment of Multan was also devised and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Japanese development company (JAICA) has been signed for which it had approved huge amount of grant for upgradation of the city.

Provincial parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture,Nadeem Qureshi and others religious scholars also spoke on this occasion and highlighted the philosophy of Hazrat Imam Hussain.