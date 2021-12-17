FM, OIC secretary-general discuss final preparations of OIC moot

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP): The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha Friday called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi wherein they discussed the final preparations and arrangements for the extraordinary meeting of the foreign ministers of the OIC countries.

Being hosted by Pakistan, the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 19.

The secretary-general expressed his deep appreciation to the Government of Pakistan for its generosity in hosting the conference.

He also praised the important role played by Pakistan as a founding member of the OIC, continuously supporting the Organization and contributing to enhance joint Islamic action among OIC member states.

SG @OIC_OCI H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha called upon FM @SMQureshiPTI today in #Islamabad. During the meeting, FM stated that Pakistan looks forward to working closely with OIC for the success of the 17th Extraordinary Session of the CFM on #Afghanistan. #OICInPakistan #OIC4Afg pic.twitter.com/7z9cYUdzBD — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) December 17, 2021

Taha’s meeting with the foreign minister also touched on several issues of common interest.

Foreign Minister Qureshi congratulated the Secretary-General on his assumption of office at the OIC General Secretariat.

He commended the OIC’s efforts towards enhancing Islamic solidarity, assuring the Secretary-General of Pakistan’s support.

He also thanked the OIC General Secretariat under the leadership of the secretary-general for the excellent preparations and arrangements for the CFM on Afghanistan.

Qureshi said that Pakistan looked forward to working closely with the OIC for the success of the 17th Extraordinary Session of the CFM on Afghanistan.

The meeting was attended by the Director-General of the Secretary General’s Cabinet Dr. Mahamat Adoum Koulbou and the Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Cultural and Social Affairs, Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet.