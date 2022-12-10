ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP): Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Organization of Islamic Cooperation Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha on Saturday held delegation level talks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, issues related to Jammu and Kashmir dispute, human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Palestine issue, Islamophobia and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan were discussed, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Both sides also exchanged views on vital issues of economic, social and technological cooperation among OIC member countries.

The foreign minister also hosted a dinner in the honour of OIC secretary general.