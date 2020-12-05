ISLAMABAD, Dec 05 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday lauded Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood and the entire team of Ministry of Foreign Affairs for effectively addressing the complaints received at PM’s Citizen Portal.

On completion of two years of the Portal, Qureshi said the ministry during the coronavirus pandemic, set up a 24/7 Crisis Center to assist Pakistanis around the world.

He mentioned that assistance was provided in repatriating millions of stranded Pakistanis during the pandemic.

The Foreign Minister said the country’s ambassadors across the world, despite having limited financial resources, generously helped the Pakistani community.

He said Pakistani community praised the role of Pakistani missions abroad through video messages on social media.

“The officials of Foreign Ministry have once again proved that with dedication and service to people, the goals can be achieved successfully,” he said.

Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan had fulfilled his promise to provide justice to the people at their doorsteps through the Citizen Portal.

“This is the change that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf promised to the nation,” he said.

The Foreign Minister congratulated the Prime Minister on the completion of two years of the Citizen Portal, that greatly facilitated the public in timely resolution of their problems.