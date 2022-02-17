FM inaugurates projects in consulate in Dubai

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi visited the Pakistani Consulate in Dubai on Thursday and inaugurated different projects being launched under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to facilitate overseas Pakistanis.

Upon arrival at the Consulate, the Foreign Minister was welcomed by the ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates Afzal Mahmood, Consul General of Dubai Hassan Afzal, Deputy Consul General Gyan Chand and other officials of the consulate.

The Foreign Minister inaugurated Roshan Digital Accounts Wall at Pakistan Consulate Dubai.

This initiative will help in providing all kinds of information regarding Roshan Digital Accounts to the 35000 Pakistanis who visit the consulate every month.

The Foreign Minister also inaugurated the newly constructed Consular Hall at the Consulate.

The new Consular Hall has been constructed keeping in view the convenience of the Pakistani community based in Dubai.

The Foreign Minister also inaugurated One Window Counter at the Consulate for obtaining passports.

He also inaugurated a call center at the Consulate.

The establishment of this call center will help the Pakistani community in Dubai on daily basis and provide them with the required information.

This call center has the capacity to listen to 1000 calls on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, during his visit to OIC Pavilion in Dubai Expo 2020, the Foreign Minister in a video message invited OIC Foreign Ministers to participate in CFM to be held in Islamabad from 22-23 next month.

Talking to media at the consulate, he said Hindutva ideology had dominated India and minorities including Christians, Muslims and Sikhs were facing hardship.

Indians themselves were raising voice against the RSS ideology, he added.

Nobody had right to put restrictions on the culture, traditions and values of Muslims in India, he commented.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan raised voice against Islamophobia at international forums.

He said overseas Pakistanis were being facilitated at the embassies with the use of technology and portals.

The right to vote for overseas Pakistanis was a historic step and will have a far-reaching impact, he added.