ISLAMABAD, June 22 (APP): Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the Chinese leadership and the people of China for the RMB 15 billion loan facility agreement signed by the Chinese consortium of banks and the Pakistan side.

On his Twitter handle, the foreign minister expressed gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping, his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and the people of China for their continued support. The people of Pakistan were grateful for the continued support of their all-weather friend.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail, in a tweet, informed that the Chinese consortium of banks had signed the RMB 15 billion (~$2.3 billion) loan facility agreement on Wednesday after it was signed by the Pakistani side a day earlier.