FM Dar speaks to overseas Pakistanis via Zoom

FM Dar
ISLAMABAD, Apr 23 (APP): Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday addressed the overseas Pakistanis living in 35 countries at a Zoom Conference organized by the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz International Affairs Chapter.
“It was pleasure addressing this evening our diaspora/representatives in 35 countries at a Zoom Conference organized PML-N International Affairs Chapter,” the minister wrote on his official X account.
He said, “All overseas Pakistanis are very dear to me and PML-N will do its best to implement its manifesto for their welfare and that will truly facilitate their investments and homecoming.”

