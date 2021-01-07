FM congratulates Bahrain counterpart on successful GCC Summit

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday received a telephone call from Foreign Minister of Bahrain, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

Foreign Minister Qureshi congratulated his counterpart on the successful Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC_ Summit held at Al-Ula in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 5 January 2021.

He appreciated the positive steps taken by all members of the organization that led to successful resolution of outstanding issues.

The Foreign Minister hoped that the spirit of cooperation will strengthen peace in the region and lead to progress and prosperity.

The two Foreign Ministers discussed ways to further strengthen and diversify bilateral relations and enhance collaboration in multilateral organizations, in particular the OIC and the United Nations.

Foreign Minister Qureshi thanked Bahrain for its support during the 47th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Niamey, in November 2020.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed to continue engaging on regional and global issues and working together to enhance bilateral ties.