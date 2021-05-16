MULTAN, May 16 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi express condolence with Nawab Ishaaq Khan Khakwani and Nawab Ahsin Khan Khakwani on death of their mother.

He prayed May Allah Almighty rest the departed soul with eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

FM Qureshi also visited house of ex minister Syed Tanvir ul Hassan Gilani and condoled him on demise of his daughter. Similarly, he paid visit at residence of Syed Haider Zaman Gardezi and also condoled him on death of his brother Col Retd Nasir Zaman Gardezi. Qureshi prayed the deceased persons for high ranks in Jannat.