FM assures S-Korean counterpart of help in evacuations from Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said that Pakistan will extend every possible assistance to Republic of Korea in evacuation of their diplomatic staff and other nationals from Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister assured this as he received a telephone call from Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea, Chung Eui-yong.

The two Foreign Ministers discussed the current situation in Afghanistan, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said that Pakistan would remain engaged with the Republic of Korea and other international partners in promoting efforts for peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

While sharing Pakistan’s perspective, he said that the situation has changed significantly within a short span of time.

The Foreign Minister added that in the prevailing circumstances, it was extremely important to ensure safety and security of the Afghan people and protection of the rights of all Afghans.

He emphasized the importance of inclusive political settlement as the best way forward.

Foreign Minister Qureshi added that it was equally important for the international community to remain engaged in support of the Afghan people. Along with requisite humanitarian assistance, it would be essential to maintain economic engagement.

In the bilateral context, he said that Pakistan highly values its relationship with the Republic of Korea, having several strands of collaboration including political, economic and cultural.

The Foreign Minister eaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to take the bilateral relationship to a new level.

While expressing satisfaction on the current level of engagement, the two Foreign Ministers agreed upon the need of enhancing the high-level engagements between the two countries.

Noting the increasing economic linkages between the two countries, the Korean Foreign Minister welcomed the investment in a manufacturing facility in Pakistan by the Korean cell phone manufacturer, Samsung Group.

Acknowledging Pakistan’s role as one of the largest contributors to the United Nations Peacekeeping Operations, the Korean Foreign Minister invited Foreign Minister Qureshi to chair one of the sessions of the 2021 Peacekeeping Ministerial to be hosted by the Republic of Korea in December.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed to remain in close contact to enhance and promote shared objectives.