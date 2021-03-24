ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP):A flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Embassy of Pakistan, Sarajevo on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

Owing to Coronavirus-related restrictions, the ceremony was kept limited in terms of attendance, says a press release received here on Wednesday from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

During the ceremony, Muhammad Khalid Rao Ambassador of Pakistan to Bosnia and Herzegovina, hoisted the Pakistan Flag and read out special messages of the President and Prime Minister on this occasion.

In his remarks, Muhammad Khalid Rao stated that Pakistan Day carried huge significance in the history of Pakistan and was celebrated all across the world to commemorate the triumph of the idea of Pakistan.

The ceremony concluded with prayers for continued success and prosperity of Pakistan.