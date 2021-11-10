Five Terrorists responsible for APS attack hanged in 2015,17; appeal against one pending

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP): The five terrorists involved in Army Public School (APS) Peshawar massacre were hanged by the military courts in 2015 and 2017 respectively while an appeal against the death sentence awarded to sixth terrorist is pending in the apex court since August 2016.

According to the data available to APP, the terrorists and criminals involved in the Army Public School and college incident were tried in a military court which sentenced six terrorists to death.

Those terrorists who were hanged on December 2,2015 include Hazrat Ali, Abdul Salam, Sabeel and Mujeeb, while terrorist Rizwan was hanged on May 24, 2017 and the appeal against the death sentence of terrorist Atiq is still pending in the Supreme Court since August 2016.

According to details, Rs 1544.606 million had also been paid to the families of the martyrs and the injured in APS attack.

The federal government, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Punjab government, Pakistan Army and XI Corps headquarters provided financial assistance to the martyrs and injured in the tragedy.

The heirs of the martyrs were given Rs. 277.8 million and the injured Rs. 3.675 million (total Rs. 281.475) by the federal government. Similarly, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government gave Rs. 286 million to the heirs of martyrs and Rs. 123.8 million to the injured (total Rs. 409.8 million). The Punjab government gave Rs 6.57 million to the heirs of martyrs, Rs 55.08 million to the wounded (total Rs 61.65 million), Rs 575.755 million to the heirs of martyrs and Rs 153.575 million were paid to the injured by the Pakistan Army and total Rs 729.33 million was paid.

The XI Corps Headquarters paid Rs. 61.152 million to the heirs of the martyrs and Rs. 1.199 million to the injured.

Thus, a total of Rs. 1207.277 million was paid to the heirs of the martyrs and Rs 337.329 million to the injured.

In addition, three members of each family affected by the APS tragedy were given Umrah packages.

The government awarded Sitar-e-jurat and Tamgha-e-shujat to martyred principal Tahira Qazi.

147 people including school children were martyred and 125 injured in terrorist attack on Army Public School in Peshawar on December 16, 2014.