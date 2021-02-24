Five new embassies to be opened in Africa: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to Ethiopia Ismail Omar Guelleh Wednesday said the opening of five new embassies in Africa was a reflective of Pakistan’s intention to build bridges of cooperation.

The ambassador said this after presenting credentials to Ismail Omar Guelleh, President of the Republic of Djibouti, the first in the five being opened, said a press release received here.

During the meeting, the president welcomed the envoy and expressed his strong desire to build closer partnership with Pakistan including security, trade and energy sectors.

The ambassador highlighted Pakistan’s “Engage Africa Policy” and informed that the government of Pakistan had decided to open five new Embassies in Africa, the first being in Djibouti, which is reflective of Pakistan’s intention to build bridges of cooperation with Djibouti.

He emphasized the need to further expand economic, commercial and naval ties between Pakistan and Djibouti. Both expressed agreement to bolstering high level political interactions, parliamentary exchanges and promoting blue economy in Arabian Sea region.

The envoy underscored the desire of the government of Pakistan to play an important role in Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) region to promote partnership in all realms of life including agriculture, science & technology, maritime safety and climate change sectors and specifically to mitigate poverty in the region.

He briefed the president about China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and highlighted that CPEC was instrumental in solidifying the relations with China. The ambassador also wished to expand Pakistani frontiers of trade with African states.

On Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) issue, the ambassador also highlighted the growing atrocities by the Indian government and military in violation of international law and their nefarious efforts to change the geography and demography of the valley.

The president welcomed the laying of undersea Pakistan-East Africa Cable Express (PEACE), linking at the first stage, Gwadar to Djibouti.

The president also appreciated ambassador’s diplomatic goals and assured his full support for the advancement of friendly relations between the two brotherly countries.

Later, the ambassador called on Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed, Prime Minister of the Republic of Djibouti.

The prime minister welcomed the envoy and expressed his earnest desire to further cement bilateral relations with Pakistan.

The ambassador appreciated the development of Djibouti International Free Trade Zone (DIETZ), which would serve as hub of trade and commerce between Pakistan and Horn of Africa countries.

The prime minister encouraged Pakistani investors and entrepreneurs to jointly play a leading role and contribute developing Djibouti International Free Trade Zone (DIFTZ).