Fishing sector of int’l quality standards can bring huge foreign exchange: President

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said fishing sector could earn huge foreign exchange for the country and stressed effective policing for its promotion.

Chairing a meeting on fishing policy of Pakistan, the President emphasized on adopting fishing practices as per international standards to open up new markets for Pakistani exporters.

The President asked Ministry of Maritime Affairs to take necessary measures to discourage illegal fishing and take onboard all stakeholders. He said promotion of fishing sector could generate employment opportunities and help alleviate poverty in the country.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Secretary Maritime Affairs Rizwan Ahmed and senior officials of the ministry. Minister for Maritime Affairs briefed the President about the challenges and problems being faced by the fishing sector.