First British-Pakistani author declared 'Brain of the Year' in Britain

LONDON, Oct 23 (APP): Renowned British Pakistani author and thought leader Arif Anis has been voted for the coveted award for ”Brain of the Year 2020” by the world-famous Brain Trust UK.

Arif Anis is the first Pakistani to win the award which is awarded to those who advance global mental health by research, support and funding for individuals and organisations which promote mind improving and healing activities and initiatives, said a statement issued here today.

Announcement to this effect was made here on Thursday by the Trust Chairman and Grand Chessmaster Raymond Keene OBE,the statement said.

The Brain Trust was founded in 1990 by the inventor of Mind Maps, Tony Buzan.

Each year the “Brain of the Year Trophy” is presented as the highest accolade from the Brain Trust.

Previous laureates include Professor Stephen Hawking, Prince Marek and Princess Petrina Kasperski, the world expert on thinking like Leonardo da Vinci Michael Gelb,

astronaut Senator John Glenn, the world’s leading brain nutritionist Professor Michael Crawford, former World Chess Champion Garry Kasparov, inventor of Star Trek Gene

Roddenberry, a leading scientist in Baroness Susan Greenfield, Humanitarian Ambassador Prince Mohsin Ali Khan of Hyderabad, rowing legend Sir Steve Redgrave CBE, and eight-times World Memory Champion Dominic O’Brien,the statement said.

This year,it said that author and philanthropist Arif Anis has been voted as the winning contender, as a result of his thoughtfulness and outstanding achievements

during the coronavirus outbreak (Covid-19) in assisting the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) with the genius million-meal project.

He is also a globally known thought leader and author of “I’MPOSSIBLE, Follow Your Dreams, and co-author of Made In Crises”.

The statement added that the 2018th edition of the Power100 British Parliamentary Review listed Arif Anis among the 100 most influential trailblasers in Europe.

Anis has 20 years of experience in delivering transformational results, uplifting lives, and impacting people, policies, and narratives.

He was awarded the “Global Man of the Year Award” for 2019 in London by Global Magazine for his contributions to the field of learning and development.

Arif Anis has spoken as a keynote at numerous global universities including, to name a few, University of Oxford, Cambridge, UCL, Hong Kong University, SOAS, London School

of Economics. As an international human capital expert, Anis has trained top coaches, corporate leaders, heads of state, movie stars and CEOs,the statement said.