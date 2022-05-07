First batch of relief assistance to flood hit areas reaches Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (APP): Upon the direction of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif the first batch of relief assistance to the flood-affected people has reached Afghanistan on Saturday.

The assistance load was delivered through a special aircraft of Pakistan Air Force.

First consignment of relief goods for the flood affectees has reached Afghanistan to be followed by more relief measures. Pakistan will continue to stand by Afghan brothers & sisters through thick & thin. International community shouldn't forget Afghan people in this hour of need

The prime minister said that Pakistan would extend all possible support to the flood-hit people of Afghanistan.

The second tranche of relief support would be sent on May 9.

د سېلاب متاثرینو لپاره د پاکستان لومړۍ مرستہ افغانستان ته رسېدلې ده چې له دې وروسته به د نورھم واستول شي. پاکستان به د افغان وروڼو او خویندو تر څنګ ولاړ وي. نور ھیوادونہ دی ھم په دې وخت کې افغانان هیر نکړي — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 7, 2022

According to Afghan media reports, recent heavy rains and flash floods have killed at least 29 people, injuring scores of others and damaged properties across 12 provinces of Afghanistan.