LAHORE, Mar 08 (APP):Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that women can make their lives prosperous and successful by seeking lifetime guidance from Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

She said this while addressing a seminar at a local hotel in connection with International Women’s Day on Monday.

“Islam defined the rights as well role of women rights, and Islamic teachings must be followed in letter and spirit to overcome all challenges.”

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that it is need of the hour to eliminate gender discrimination, adding that “societies change when mindsets change”.

SACM said that support of male members of the family—father, brother and husband is of utmost importance for securing the rights of women.

Dr Firdous said that women should follow in the footsteps of Hazrat Khadija (RA), Hazrat Zainab (RA) and other religious female personalities to achieve success in their lives.

She further said that country’s economy could be augmented in a remarkable manner if women play their role more actively for the mainstream economy.

However, she acknowledged that it is the responsibility of government to facilitate women and provide them enabling environment to help them realise their full human potential.