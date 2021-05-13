LAHORE, May 13 (APP): Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday appealed to people to follow coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit to keep themselves and others safe

from the COVID-19.

In her message issued, she said: “On this ocassion we should include the poor and needy in our happiness.”

Dr Firdous dedicated Eid to doctors and paramedical staff who while working as a frontline workers sacrificed their lives just to protect others from this deadly coronavirus.

She said people should cooperate with the government through following corona SOPs as lives of people were very important.

The SACM said the incumbent government would take all possible measures under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Sardar Usman Buzdar to keep people safe from this lethal virus.