Firdous expresses solidarity with Palestinians

LAHORE, May 21 (APP):Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday expressed solidarity with the Palestinians and urged the United Nations to play its vibrant role to resolve the longstanding Palestinian issue.

She was addressing a huge rally held at Liberty Chowk on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. The rally was participated by a large number of people belonging to all walks of life, including traders, lawyers, labourers and members of civil society.

She said the entire world had witnessed that how huge buildings were destroyed by Israeli bombardment besides killing of innocent people, including women and children.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan representing Muslim Ummah had played a significant role in highlighting and exposing barbaric actions of Israel in which thousands of innocent Palestinians became shelterless, adding that Federal Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had effectively raised voice on the brutal actions of Israel against unarmed Palestinians in the UN.

She appreciated Shah Mehmood Qureshi for expressing sentiments of Pakistanis on the Palestinian issue in Islamic world and other countries.

She said the latest technology and ammunition of the Zionist state could not weaken the power of faith of Palestinians, adding that people of Palestine were facing atrocities of Israel with the power of faith and the day would come

when they will achieve their goal.

She appealed to the UN to declare Israel as war criminals under international laws and urged the United Nations to play its role of human-friendly organization without caring any pressure from any quarter.

She welcomed the announcement of ceasefire due to the efforts of Pakistan, Egypt,Turkey and other Muslim countries.

She said one sided war had been enforced on Palestinians and injured were not allowed to be shifted to hospitals as organization like Red Crescent were also targeted.

Dr Firdous said the Pakistan Doctors Forum would provide assistance in sending medicine to Palestinians and even doctors who wanted to offer their services for Palestinians would be welcomed.

She also appreciated the media’s role for effectively highlighting brutalities of Israel on helpless Palestinians.

Later, dua was also offered for Palestinians who lost their lives and early recovery of the injured besides solution of the Palestine issue.