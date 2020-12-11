Firdous criticizes PDM's negative politics

LAHORE, Dec 11 (APP): Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) through chaos wanted to create instability in the country.

According to a press release issued here, she said that once again ‘Shahi family’ was pushing the politics of the country towards unrest for their personal interests.

She said the PDM was making hollow slogans, adding that December 13 would pass and it (PDM) would keep working on old salary.

She further said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was responding to the politics of chaos through serving people.

PTI came with the mandate to ensure the implementation of law and eliminate corruption, she added.

She said that law would prevail and no one was above the law.

The government would complete its constitutional tenure and PDM would face humiliation for its negative politics.