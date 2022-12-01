Finance Ministry agrees to IT minister’s suggestion regarding Google payments: Amin

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (APP): The Ministry of Finance has agreed to a proposal of Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque with regard to evolving an effective mechanism and making payment against the Google App services.

In a statement here on Thursday, the Minister said, after the agreement, the payment would be made to Google as per the schedule and all its Application services to remain intact.

Syed Amin Ul Haque said that the State Bank of Pakistan had been directed to delay the implementation of the Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) policy for one month.

The minister said the Telecom operators had been given a one-month time to implement payment procedures and within a month, the Ministry of IT, Finance and State Bank would formulate a plan of action in mutual consultation in that regard.

Amin said that on request of the Telecom operators for assistance, a letter was written to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to make the payments and formulate a time frame.

The minister expressed gratitude to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa for the timely decision on the issue.