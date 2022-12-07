Finance minister briefs President on overall economic situation

ISLAMABAD, Dec 07 (APP): Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday briefed President Dr Arif Alvi on the overall economic situation of the country.

During a call on, the minister also highlighted the steps taken by the government to provide relief to the most vulnerable segments of society, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, various matters concerning finance, economy and rehabilitation of flood affectees were also discussed during the meeting.