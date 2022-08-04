FIA, SBP, other agencies to probe matter of illegal accounts of PTI: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP): Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that federal investigation agency (FIA), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), and other agencies to probe the matter of illegal accounts of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The reference would be filed against Imran Khan after the approval of the cabinet in next few days, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The election commission, he said has given verdict about illegal accounts being maintained by PTI to run the party affairs in the past, he said.

The ECP report has also revealed that PTI leadership didn’t submit the details of all accounts before the ECP, he added. The mis-declaration and false affidavit submitted by PTI was a criminal act as per law of the country, he remarked.

The full bench of Supreme Court, he said would decide the matter of foreign funding.

The minister said that government would file the reference in light of the report of ECP, for seeking further action from apex court.

In reply to a question about early elections as demanded by PTI during protest demonstration, he said, Imran Khan should take initiative for dissolving assemblies in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Punjab for fulfilling his desire.

There is no harm to conduct general elections before the time if Imran Khan dissolves assemblies in KPK and Punjab, he said.