FIA arrests 5 suspects through Interpol

ISLAMABAD, Jun 21 (APP): The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), through Interpol, arrested five suspects wanted by the Punjab Police.

The five fugitives from the UAE were arrested and brought to Pakistan, said the FIA Spokesperson.

The arrested accused Mahmood Waqas, Mohammad Nadeem, Shah Mohammad Gondal, Rameez Khan and Abbas Ali were involved in murder cases and wanted by Punjab Police.

Red notices were issued by FIA for the arrest of the accused.

The FIA arrested them with the help of Interpol and handed over to the concerned CPO Rawalpindi and DPO Sialkot, Sheikhpura and Gjurat at Islamabad International Airport.