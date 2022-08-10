FFC’s flash flood forecast from August 11 to 14

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP):Federal Flood Commission (FFC) on Wednesday said flash floods were expected in different areas due to heavy rainfall from August 11 to 14 in various cities.

“There is a likelihood of intense monsoon activity over Punjab (D.G. Khan, Multan and Bahawalpur Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Kohat, Bannu and D.I. Khan Divisions), Sindh and Balochistan, which may result widespread rainfall of heavy to very heavy intensity over Suleman Range including Sindh and Balochistan from 11th to 14th August 2022,” said the flood situation report of FFC.

Moreover, widespread thunderstorm and heavy rainfalls may also occur over the rest of country including at scattered rainfall of moderate with isolated heavy falls over the catchments of all the major rivers.

Additionally, widespread thunderstorm/rain with “heavy to very heavy falls is expected at the scattered places over catchments of rivers Kabul, Indus and Jhelum during August 15 to 16.

Flash flooding is expected in the rivers and nullahs of Mianwali district of Punjab, Kohat, Bannu and D.I. Khan divisions of KP during August 11 to 12, 2022.

Flash Flooding is also expected in rivers and nullahs of Balochistan & Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division from August 11 to 14, 2022.

Similarly, urban flooding is expected in Sindh from August 11 to 14, 2022.

The FFC advised all concerned organizations to remain fully alert and vigilant and take timely actions on warnings issued by the concerned organizations to ensure safety of communities living in low lying areas, public and private property, besides irrigation, drainage & flood protection infrastructure etc.

At present, the commission said there was no river in flood situation in the country as all main rivers of the Indus River System were discharging normal flows.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) is monitoring the present weather system especially with reference to the well-marked monsoon low (presently over Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas of East Madhya Pradesh, India), its further movement and likely impact over Pakistan on round-the-clock basis and keeping all concerned informed through FFD, Lahore.