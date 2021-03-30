ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi, tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, on Tuesday said that he was overwhelmed and humbled by well-wishers’ prayers pouring in for his early recovery.

“I am overwhelmed & humbled by good wishes & prayers, that I believe create a palpable aura of healing. Of course with so many praying for me I feel better today,” the president said on Twitter.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan also called him and shared his experience. He also advised rest, sleep and soups.

Moreover, the president said he would try to thank everyone from his another Twitter handle @ArifAlviUpdates.