Federal, Sindh govts. moving immediately to resolve Karachi’s major issues: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said federal government along with the Sindh government was moving to immediately act and resolve three major problems of Karachi.

These included cleaning of the nullahs once and for all, dealing with encroachments impeding water channels; devising a permanent solution to the solid waste disposal and sewerage problems, and resolving the critical issue of water supply to the citizens of Karachi, the prime minister announced using his twitter handle.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said whole nation felt the pain of Karachi residents were going through.

“However, out of this devastation & suffering there is now a positive development as my govt, along with the Sindh govt, is moving to immediately act & resolve 3 major problems of Karachi,” he posted.