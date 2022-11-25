Federal govt. asks Imran Khan to postpone Pindi gathering amid security threats

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP):The federal government on Friday asked Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Imran Khan to postpone political gathering in Rawalpindi due to security threats and reports received from intelligence agencies.

Interior Minister @RanaSanaullahPK addressing a news conference in Islamabad https://t.co/vxtVMGNfEs — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) November 25, 2022

Addressing a press conference here on Friday after chairing the meeting at the Ministry of Interior, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said there was no logic in political gatherings and Imran Khan should leave his stubborn attitude. “I advise Imran Khan to postpone the useless gathering as intelligence agencies have informed the government about the red alert and any terrorist or terrorist organization can exploit the situation and target the gathering,” he added.

He said that the life of Imran Khan is at risk as per reports from intelligence agencies as such political gatherings can be targeted and anti-state elements might attempt to fulfill their nefarious designs.

The minister said that he has instructed the police to ensure strict security at all the entry and exit points of PTI’s long march venue in Rawalpindi because of a red alert. The stage should be kept bulletproof at every cost and entry to the stage should not only be made safe but the people on the stage should be kept an eye on as well, he maintained.

“We have issued an advisory from the federal government and informed IGP and Chief Secretary Punjab to ensure strict security measures from all four sides of the venue and no persons should be allowed to enter without checking. Entry at stage should be limited and bulletproof arrangements should not be ignored,” he added.

He advised Imran Khan to come back to the parliament so that the country could move forward as it is the solution to his problems. “If you don’t do this then you will be responsible for everything including inflation, economic turmoil, and political turmoil. Stop being stubborn and come do politics instead,” he added.

Rana Sanaullah said that when politicians sat together, deadlocks were broken and decisions were changed. He said that if Imran wanted a date for elections he should become a politician. “Become a politician and meet your fellows.

Meet Asif Ali Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Akhtar Mengal, Khalid Magsi, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and discuss the elections with them. You can even meet Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, they won’t refuse,” he added.

The minister said that he has seen his leaders amend their decisions after arguments and discussions. He said there is no purpose for PTI’s long march now as he would not get a date for elections from Rawalpindi because the establishment as an institution is sticking to its decision that it won’t step out of its constitutional role.

He said that Imran Khan used objectionable language against the institutions during the last 5-6 months and his real face got exposed before the people.

Rana Sanaullah said that it is not Haqeeqi Azadi March and that people should not attend it because its objective is to create instability in the country.

The minister also congratulated Lieutenant Generals Asim Muneer and Sahir Shamshad Mirza for their appointments as Chief of Army Staff and Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee, respectively. He said that the entire process of these appointments was conducted as per law and constitution and both officers would effectively protect the interests of the country.

He said that Imran khan made the worst corruption and he would have to be answerable for all deeds.

To a question about the return of Nawaz Sharif, the minister said that most of the cases against the PML-N supremo were those in which Marriym Nawaz got an acquittal. He said that PML-N leader would come back and lead the general election campaign.