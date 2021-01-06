FC soldier embraces martyrdom amid terrorists' fire from across Afghan border

RAWALPINDI, Jan 06 (APP): A soldier of Frontier Corps (FC) embraced martyrdom on Wednesday as terrorists initiated fire on a military post in Mohanmand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from across Afghan border.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement issued here, said the terrorists targeted the military post and fired from inside Afghanistan across international border in Mohanmad District.

The FC troops responded promptly to the terrorists attack.

During the exchange of fire FC soldier Sepoy Fazal Wahid, age 25-year, resident of Shangla, Swat received bullet injury and embraced shahadat (martyrdom), it added.