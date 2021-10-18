Fazl should start ‘rent a crowd’ service for political parties: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman should start a ‘rent a crowd’ service for political parties as his ‘political career had completely ended’.

“Maulana Sahab is nothing more than Chla Hua Kartoos (fired cartridge),” he said in a media talk while chiding Fazlur Rehman over bringing the students of different seminaries at the multi-party opposition alliance—Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) public meeting of Faisalabad.

The minister said Fazlur Rehman, who is also PDM chief, had already been used for crowding political gatherings in the past and now he had no importance in political arena.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief just wanted to be politically relevant by making non serious statements, Fawad said in response to a query.

The nation did not take serious to those who always indulged in political gimmicks, he said while referring to undue criticism of the government by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leaders including Ahsan Iqbal and Shehbaz Sharif.

The opposition was left with no option, but to cry foul all the time, he said while pointing to their constant practice of looking for excuses to protest against the government.

He said prices of different commodities including wheat flour had been brought down, while a visible reduction in sugar price was also being expected due to bumper crops of the sugarcane.

The price of wheat flour was only high in Sindh due to delay on the part of provincial government for its release, he said, adding from today, the Sindh government had started releasing the commodity and it was being hoped that its prices would decline soon in the province.

“We are not living on another planet. If the price of [crude] oil will go up across the world, it will also go upward in Pakistan and if there will be a decline in its prices [globally], the same will happen in Pakistan as well,” he stressed.

The minister asked the opposition leaders to come forward and hold discussion with the government if they had any worthwhile solution to the problem of global hike in the petroleum prices.

He regretted that the opposition boycotted the National Assembly proceedings today despite knowing that the day was dedicated to have speeches on Seerat-un-Nabi. “There should be limitations for everything and there is no need to do politics on everything,” he added.

He said the opposition always looked for an excuse to hold protest [against the government]. They were thinking that there were some differences between the government and security institutions but now their euphoria was gradually fading away, he added.

He said the opposition always talked about democratic credentials but they had no such things in their account rather to always seek a deal to evade accountability.

Fawad said the opposition leaders quickly stood ready with their curriculum vitae to jump on the bandwagon once they assumed that there were differences between the government and the state intuitions. But, when they came to know that they were not going to get any relief in their corruption cases from the government, their guns suddenly turned towards the state institutions.

Basically, the opposition, he said was not only devoid of political thinking, but also lacked administrative and economic policies.

The opposition could not come into power by criticizing Prime Minister Imran Khan all along; rather they should do some introspection and revise their policies.

He once again invited the opposition to work with the government for bringing reforms including the electoral ones.

The minister ruled out possibility of having any discussion with the opposition on their corruption cases.

To a query, he said there were multiple commodities including wheat and electricity on which subsidy was being given. “The entire country cannot be run on subsidy.”

“The debt worth $12 billion would have to be repaid this year and the opposition should be asked if they have not taken such huge amount of loans, several items could have been subsidized,” he bemoaned.

Earlier, he inaugurated three day calligraphy exhibition of artist Wasil Shahid. The exhibition would be concluded on Wednesday.

Fawad said calligraphy art was basically associated with Muslims and Islam. This was the month of Rabiul Awwal and the government had already declared the ongoing Ashra in the name of Rehmatul-lil Alameen (SAW) and Prime Minister Imran Khan was going to address the biggest conference in that regard on Tuesday.