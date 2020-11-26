Fawad warns PML-N leader to return looted money or face jail

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP):Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday warned leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N to return the looted money or face jail.

The ruling party had given option of plea bargain to the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and PML-N, involved in plundering national money through kick backs or unfair means, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

The Opposition parties were trying to pressurize the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government through public meetings, he said, adding that all tactics were being used to get national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), to avoid corruption and money laundering cases.

In reply to a question about outcome of Pakistan Democratic Movement’s public meetings, he said there was not a single person or leader in the Opposition benches, who is capable for talks with PTI government.

The Opposition parties are not interested in talks with ruling party, he said adding that PDM parties were playing drama till Senate elections.

He urged the PDM to cease public gathering because such activity was risking human lives amid COVID-19, pandemic.

We should sit together for legislation so that reforms could be made in a proper manner, the minister stated. Inviting Opposition for talks, he said discussion was the only way to address public issues.