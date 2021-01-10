ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP):Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said a comprehensive plan was being prepared for initiating scholarship for school going children with an aim to produce top scientists in the country.

At least ten top students from science schools of the government would be provided scholarships to achieve objectives, he said in an interview with a private television channel program.

As many as 450 schools of the government would be provided opportunity for science education so that thirty to forty thousand children could be made scientists, he added.

Commenting on reform agenda of the ruling party, the minister said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government had launched the reform program in many sectors and trying to gain progress in that regard.

He said: “We made efforts to streamline the system in the sub offices of the ministry of information some time back.” In reply to a question about local government,

he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had stressed the need for introducing LG system in the country.

Ch Fawad Hussain further stated that there was dire need to transfer the funds from provincial to tehsil level to bring improvement in the system.

He lamented that provincial government had been unwilling to discuss matters on financial commission award.

About COVID-19, he said Pakistan had made success in controlling rising number of cases.

To another question about role of politicians and technocrat, the minister said that politicians should have role in decision making because they are representing the will of the people at the forum of parliament.