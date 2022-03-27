Fawad thanks media for covering PTI rally

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday thanked the media for the coverage of the Amr Bil Maroof rally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Still a lot of time left for the rally but all the highways were giving the look of rainbow with green and red colored flags of PTI all the way, he tweeted.