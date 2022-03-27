ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday thanked the media for the coverage of the Amr Bil Maroof rally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
Still a lot of time left for the rally but all the highways were giving the look of rainbow with green and red colored flags of PTI all the way, he tweeted.
Fawad thanks media for covering PTI rally
