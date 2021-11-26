Fawad sends felicitation to PTV on 57th anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday felicitated Pakistan Television on its 57th anniversary terming it an historic day for the country.

پاکستان ٹیلی ویژن کو 57ویں سالگرہ مبارک! 1961 میں سید واجد علی نے انجینئر عبیداللہ کو ایک پرائیویٹ ٹی وی کھڑا کرنے کا ٹاسک دیا صدر ایوب کو یہ آئیڈیا اتنابھایا کہ انھوں نے اسےحکومت کی زیر سرپرستی لےلیا ریڈیو پاکستان میں ایک ٹینٹ میں عبیداللہ اور ان کی ٹیم نے اس ادارے کی بنیاد رکھی — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 26, 2021

In a tweet, the minister said that in 1961, Syed Wajid Ali gave the task to Engineer Obaidullah to set up a private TV channel.

Fawad said that this idea inspired the then President Ayub Khan who took it under government’s guardianship and thus on November 26, 1964 country’s first televised media broadcasting network was officially launched.

“Obaidullah and his team laid the foundation of this organization in a tent in Radio Pakistan and the rest is history,” the minister remarked.