Fawad grieved over demise of famous poet, columnist Ajmal Niazi

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of eminent poet, journalist and columnist Dr Ajmal Niazi.

In a statement the minister said that Ajmal Niazi not only served in the field of education, but also remained associated with a great field like journalism.

Dr Ajmal Niazi spent 45 years in the service of Urdu and Punjabi poetry as well as literature, the minister said.

The minister said that his column “Be Niaziyan” was very popular among the readers.

Fawad said the vacuum created in the field of journalism, education and literature with the demise of Ajmal Niazi could not be filled.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.