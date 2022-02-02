Fawad, Egyptian Envoy agree to open dubbing centres for dramas, films

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): Egyptian Ambassador Tarek Mohamed Dahroug Wednesday called on Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain here, and discussed matters of mutual interest, especially related to film, drama, and regional and international situations.



During the meeting, they agreed to open dubbing centres in their countries to translate both the Egyptian and Pakistani films and dramas in respective languages.



Talking to the envoy, Fawad said the two countries’ relations were rooted in centuries old cultural, religious and fraternal links of their citizens. “They share a great cultural heritage.”



The current situation in Afghanistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s upcoming visit to China also came under discussion in the meeting.



The minister said a humanitarian crisis was brewing in Afghanistan, and the international community should not leave the country alone to cope with the difficult times.



He said the world had to come forward for providing assistance to the Afghan people and Egypt should also play its role in that regard.



Both Egypt and Pakistan had common stance on global affairs, the minister noted.



He said the prime minister would discuss Afghanistan issue during his visit to China.



The Egyptian ambassador said his country wanted to further strengthen its ties with Pakistan. He extended gratitude to the minister for the meeting