Fawad criticizes JUI-F chief for being part of every government

ISLAMABAD, Jan 02 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday criticized President Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rahman for being part of every government since 1988.

“Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman was part of every government from 1988 to 2010”, the federal minister tweeted.

Chaudhry Fawad said reliance on deep state was a bad thing but in the year 2010, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman went to the biggest ‘Deep State’ and ordered to make him the Prime Minister, offering his services.

“Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman sells war when he is in Pakistan and suggests solution of extremism when he is in the United States; he is wise enough”, he commented.