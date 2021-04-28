ISLAMABAD, Apr 28 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday congratulated Farrukh Habib on his appointment as Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting.

In a tweet the minister said, “Congratulations to Farrukh Habib for his well deserved appointment as State Minister for Information and Broadcasting”.

Congratulations to @FarrukhHabibISF for his his well deserved appointment as State Minister for Information and Broadcasting, he will take oath of his office tomorrow — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 28, 2021



Chaudhry Fawad said he will take oath of his office tomorrow.