Fawad appeals Pakistani nation to attend PM’s historic rally today

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday appealed to people of Pakistan to come out of their houses and attend Imran

Khan’s historic rally.

People from all parts of Pakistan including women, children and youth should reach Parade Ground Islamabad and listen to the historic address of Prime

Minister Imran Khan, he said in a video statement regarding Amr Bil Maroof public meeting being held today.

He said brave Pakistani nation needed a brave leader like Imran Khan who would never let the people bow their heads.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan Imran was the benefactor of Pakistan and under his leadership, Pakistan laid the foundation of an independent foreign policy.

The minister said that in the past it was said about Pakistan that money could buy everyone here, but today Pakistan stood tall because of the PM’s courageous leadership.

Fawad Hussain said Imran Khan strengthened Pakistan’s economy and helped it to rely more on endogenous resources.