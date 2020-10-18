SIALKOT, Oct 19 (APP)::Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Monday said Kashmir was jugular vein of Pakistan, and the Mother of the Nation Fatima Jinnah had also called it the spirit and lifeline of the country because of its strategic location in the context of defence of Pakistan.

He was addressing the Kashmir Conference, held at the Jammu House in Rukanabad town of tehsil Pasroor, district Sialkot.

He said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not only against the Muslims but also Sikh and Christians living in India. He said Christians were forcibly converted to Hinduism in India.

The governor said Narendra Modi had patronised massacre of Muslims when he was the chief minister of Indian state Gujarat, and he was called the butcher of Gujarat. And now, added Ch Sarwar, the butcher of Gujarat had become the butcher of occupied Kashmir, and he was conducting pogrom of the Kashmiri Muslims there. He said those were unprecedented atrocities going on in the held Kashmir currently.

The Punjab governor said Kashmiris had been living across the world and they had been holding Kashmir’s flag in one hand and Pakistan’s in the other, which was a proof of their love for their land.

Chaudhry Sarwar said overseas Pakistanis were sending billions of dollars as remittance every year, but they and their families were facing lots of issues in the country.

Their properties were occupied illegally and they had to face various problems in different departments, he added. The governor said the provincial government had set up Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission for resolving their issues swiftly.

He said Azad Jammu & Kashmir Overseas Pakistanis Commission would be established when Sultan Mahmood would become prime minister of AJK. He said, “Liberation of both Kashmir and Palestine is part of our belief and Pakistan would continue struggle till their freedom from illegal occupation.” He said voices were being raised in European and British parliaments for giving Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, former prime minister Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Umar Dar, former members of Legislative Assembly Azad Jammu & Kashmir Chaudhry Maqbool Ahmad and Sahibzada Hamid Raza and others also attended the conference.