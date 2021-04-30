Farrukh stresses to follow SOPs against coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, Apr 30 (APP): Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Friday that Pakistan was also facing global coronavirus pandemic and its damage can be prevented by taking precautionary measures.

In a tweet, he asked the masses to follow Standard Operating Procedures ( SOPs) together.

ALSO READ  Farrukh Habib sworn-in as Info State Minister

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR