Farrukh stresses to follow SOPs against coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, Apr 30 (APP): Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Friday that Pakistan was also facing global coronavirus pandemic and its damage can be prevented by taking precautionary measures.
In a tweet, he asked the masses to follow Standard Operating Procedures ( SOPs) together.
عالمی وبا کورونا کا سامنا پاکستان بھی کررہا ہے اور بڑھتے ہوئے کورونا کیسز کو روکنے کے لیے احتیاطی تدابیر عمل کرکے اس کے نقصان سے بچا جاسکتا ہے۔ آئیے ہم سب مل کر SOPs کو فالو کرے۔ pic.twitter.com/KvBFr2zkl3
