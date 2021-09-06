Farrukh pays tributes to heroes of September 1965 war

ISLAMABAD, Sep 06 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday paid tributes to the courage and valour of the heroes of September 1965 war who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland.

دفاع وطن کیلئے اپنی قیمتی جانوں کے نذرانے پیش کرنے والے شہداء اور غازیوں کی جرأت و بہادری کو سلام پیش کرتے ہیں۔6 ستمبر 1965ء کو دشمن کی جارحیت کا منہ توڑ جواب دے کر تاریخ رقم کی گئی تھی۔ پوری قوم کو پاکستان کا دفاع ناقابل تسخیر بنانے پر اپنی افواج پر فخر ہے#وطن_کی_مٹی_گواہ_رہنا pic.twitter.com/RtwLIhqvqp — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) September 6, 2021

In a tweet, the minister said that on September 6, 1965, history was created by giving a befitting reply to the enemy’s aggression.

The entire nation, he said, was proud of its armed forces for making Pakistan’s defense invincible.