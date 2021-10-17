Farrukh Habib greets newly elected office bearers of RIPJA

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday congratulated Sohail Malik, President Rawalpindi-Islamabad Photo Journalists Association (RIPJA), Javed Qureshi, its Secretary General and other newly elected office bearers.

Photojournalists play an important role in the media, the photos speak for themselves, the Minister of State said in a statement.

He said that photojournalists remain at the forefront of every incident and convey the real situation to the people through photography.

He said that journalists, photographers and media workers would be included in Sehat Insaf card and PM’s housing scheme.

He assured that Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will work with stakeholders to train and enhance the capacity of all media professionals including photojournalists.

He expressed the hope that the newly elected office bearers of RIPJA will play a role in provision of facilities to its members while performing professional duties as well as for welfare of photojournalists community.