Farrukh felicitates PTV on 57th anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday felicitated Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) on its 57th anniversary.

پاکستان ٹیلی ویژن کی 57ویں سالگرہ مبارک۔

PTV ایک ایسا قومی ادارہ ہے جسے پاکستان میں ٹیلی ویژن کا’’لیڈر‘‘کہا جاتا ہے۔ آج ملک میں موجود بہت سے نجی ٹی وی چینلز کے لیے ابتدائی افرادی قوت، تیکنیکی صلاحیت اور پیشہ وارانہ رہنمائی پاکستان ٹیلی ویژن کے پروفیشنلز نے ہی فراہم کی ہے — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) November 26, 2021

Farrukh extended felicitation on his twitter account and wrote, “PTV is a national organization which is called as a leader of the television in Pakistan.”

Professionals of the national TV had provided initial manpower, technical capabilities and professional guidance to most of the private television channels operational today, the minister added.