Farrukh criticizes Sharif family for avoiding accountability process

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Wednesday criticized Sharif family for avoiding accountability process in the country.

The leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N were trying to flee from the NAB cases, he said while talking to a private television channel. There were number of fictitious

telephonic transfers (TTs), found from Sharif family accounts, he stated.



The PML-N, could not provide evidence to NAB regarding fictitious accounts and transactions, he added.



Expressing serious concerns over delaying tactics being used by PML-N, he said Sharif family should return Pakistan without delay and face the corruption cases.

Replying to a question about TTs, he said personal employees, vendors and some other people had been involved in transferring billions of rupees into the accounts of Sharif family.