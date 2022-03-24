Farrukh condemns infiltration attempt of terrorists in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday condemned the infiltration attempt of a group of terrorists in Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan from Afghanistan.

In a statement, he prayed to the Almighty to rest the soldiers, who lost lives while foiling the infiltration attempt, in the highest ranks of Jannah.

The minister lauded the Pakistan Army for thwarting the infiltration bid. “Those who sacrifice their lives for the defense of motherland are our heroes,” he added.

He said the armed forces were not only ensuring internal security, but also protecting the country’s borders.